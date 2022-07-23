Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 62a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 62a

The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (a) How many moles of O2 are produced when 0.400 mol of KO2 reacts in this fashion?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We have the falling problem, Soda lime and nitrogen dioxide can react according to the following reaction. This demonstrates how are calcium hydroxide can be used to absorb nitrogen dioxide gas? How many moles of nitrogen dioxide gas can be absorbed? 1.367 moles of calcium hydroxide reacts in this manner. So the first thing I wanna do is you want to take what we were given which was 0.367 moles of our calcium hydroxide. And we want to multiply by a multiple ratio of calcium hydroxide, two moles of nitrogen dioxide. So what we're gonna do is we're going to use the coefficient that we have the calcium hydroxide which was two moles of calcium hydroxide. And we see that that reacts with our formals of nitrogen dioxide which is going to go in the numerator. So you have formals of nitrogen dioxide And then we're gonna multiply that so that our units will cancel out to be left with 0.734 moles of nitrogen dioxide as our final answer. And with that we have answered the question overall, I hope this helped. And until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?

2993
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?

1350
views
Textbook Question

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?

5329
views
Textbook Question

The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (b) How many grams of KO2 are needed to form 7.50 g of O2?

678
views
Textbook Question

Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al1OH231s2 + HCl1aq2¡AlCl31aq2 + H2O1l2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al1OH23.

607
views
Textbook Question

An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron metal: Fe2O31s2 + CO1g2¡Fe1s2 + CO21g2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of CO that can react with 0.350 kg of Fe2O3.

1331
views