The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (a) How many moles of O2 are produced when 0.400 mol of KO2 reacts in this fashion?

