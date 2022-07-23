Chapter 3, Problem 62a
The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (a) How many moles of O2 are produced when 0.400 mol of KO2 reacts in this fashion?
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?
Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?
Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?
The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (b) How many grams of KO2 are needed to form 7.50 g of O2?
Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al1OH231s2 + HCl1aq2¡AlCl31aq2 + H2O1l2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al1OH23.
An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron metal: Fe2O31s2 + CO1g2¡Fe1s2 + CO21g2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of CO that can react with 0.350 kg of Fe2O3.