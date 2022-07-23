Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 43a
Chapter 3, Problem 43a

The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0⨉10−6 g/L. How many moles of vinyl chloride in each liter does this represent?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that in 2021 the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is 0.4159, g/l. And our goal here is to calculate the concentration of carbon dioxide in moles per liter. So first we need to calculate the molar mass of carbon dioxide. So we have carbon Which is 12.01 and we only have one of it and we have oxygen which is 16 and we have two of them. So that equals .01g of carbon dioxide. Now we can use our 0. 597 g of carbon dioxide that was given to us in the prompt and that is per leader. And we're going to multiply that by one mole of carbon dioxide over 44 .01 g of carbon dioxide. So are grams of carbon dioxide are canceling out And that's leaving us with zero . moles of carbon dioxide per leader. And if we want, we can put that into scientific notation, we will move the decimal point 12, 3 places to the right. So that would be 9.45 Times 10 to the -3 moles of carbon dioxide per leader. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
