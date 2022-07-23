Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 41c
Chapter 3, Problem 41c

A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250×1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?

1
Determine the number of moles of carbon atoms using Avogadro's number. Avogadro's number is 6.022 \times 10^{23} atoms/mol.
Calculate the moles of carbon atoms by dividing the given number of carbon atoms (1.250 \times 10^{21}) by Avogadro's number.
Recognize that each molecule of glucose (C_6H_{12}O_6) contains 6 carbon atoms.
Calculate the moles of glucose by dividing the moles of carbon atoms by 6, since there are 6 carbon atoms per molecule of glucose.
Conclude with the moles of glucose calculated from the moles of carbon atoms.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry.
Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. It serves as a bridge between the macroscopic scale of substances we can measure and the microscopic scale of atoms and molecules. Understanding this number is crucial for converting between moles and the number of particles.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements. Knowing the molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for solving problems involving quantities of substances.
