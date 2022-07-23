Chapter 3, Problem 72b
The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 (g) + 18 H2O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C8H18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?
Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?
(b) Why are the amounts of products formed in a reaction determined only by the amount of the limiting reactant?
(c) Why should you base your choice of which compound is the limiting reactant on its number of initial moles, not on its initial mass in grams?
(a) Define the terms theoretical yield, actual yield, and percent yield.