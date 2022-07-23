Chapter 3, Problem 73c
(c) Why should you base your choice of which compound is the limiting reactant on its number of initial moles, not on its initial mass in grams?
Video transcript
Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?
The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.
(b) Why are the amounts of products formed in a reaction determined only by the amount of the limiting reactant?
(a) Define the terms theoretical yield, actual yield, and percent yield.
(b) Why is the actual yield in a reaction almost always less than the theoretical yield?
(c) Can a reaction ever have 110% actual yield?