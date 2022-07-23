Chapter 3, Problem 6a

The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of CO can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4?

