Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 6a
Chapter 3, Problem 6a

The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4.

Based on this reaction, find how many moles of CO can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the diagram below represents the reaction between ammonia and oxygen to produce nitric oxide and water. Use this diagram to calculate the number of moles of nitric oxide that could be produced from 12 moles of ammonia. Okay, so our goal is to calculate the number of moles of nitric oxide that could be produced from 12 moles of ammonia. So let's start off by creating a color code to identify our molecules. We all say n is equal to blue O is equal to read and h is equal to light gray. Okay, with this? The reaction shown in the diagram is the following. Okay, so it is Okay, so this is our reactant and then our products. Okay, the reaction shows that four moles of ammonia produce four moles of nitric oxide. I'll highlight that here. So four moles of ammonia produce four moles of nitric oxide And the number of moles of nitric oxide produced from 12 moles of Ammonia. Will calculate it this way. So, we're right out what we're starting with. So we're starting with 12 moles of ammonia and we want to know how many moles of nitric oxide does this produce. So we need to have a mult Immel ratio. And when we set this up as a dimensional analysis, we're going to set it up so that the moles of ammonia cancel. Okay, so we're going to put the four moles of ammonia at the bottom. So there's four moles of ammonia consumed and that produces four moles of nitric oxide. So looking at it this way our moles of ammonia cancel, and we're just left with moles of nitric oxide, which is what we want. So we're going to take 12 and multiply it by four of 04, which is one. So we get 12 moles of nitric oxide is produced. Okay, so this is going to be our final answer, and that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
