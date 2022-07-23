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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 5d
Chapter 3, Problem 5d

Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (d) Calculate the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine.

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Identify the molecular formula of glycine, which is C2H5NO2.
Calculate the molar mass of glycine by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula: 2 carbon atoms, 5 hydrogen atoms, 1 nitrogen atom, and 2 oxygen atoms.
Determine the total mass of nitrogen in one mole of glycine by using the atomic mass of nitrogen.
Calculate the percent nitrogen by mass using the formula: (mass of nitrogen in one mole of glycine / molar mass of glycine) * 100%.
Express the result as a percentage to find the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Composition

Molecular composition refers to the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule. For glycine, the molecular formula is C2H5NO2, indicating it contains carbon (C), hydrogen (H), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). Understanding the molecular composition is essential for calculating the mass percent of any element within the compound.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine, one must first determine the molar mass of glycine by summing the molar masses of all its constituent atoms. This value is crucial for finding the mass contribution of nitrogen in the overall mass of the molecule.
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Percent Composition

Percent composition is a way to express the relative amount of each element in a compound as a percentage of the total mass. To find the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine, the mass of nitrogen in the molecule is divided by the total molar mass of glycine and then multiplied by 100. This calculation provides insight into the elemental makeup of the compound.
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The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4.

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The following diagram represents the collection of CO2 and H2O molecules formed by complete combustion of a hydrocarbon. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?

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Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (c) Calculate how many moles of glycine are in a 100.0-g sample of glycine.

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Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

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Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (a) Write its molecular formula.

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