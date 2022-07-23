Chapter 3, Problem 3a
The following diagram represents the collection of elements formed by a decomposition reaction. (a) If the blue spheres represent N atoms and the red ones represent O atoms, what was the empirical formula of the original compound?
Video transcript
The reaction between reactant A (blue spheres) and reactant B (red spheres) is shown in the following diagram:
Based on this diagram, which equation best describes the reaction? (a) A2 + B¡A2B (b) A2 + 4 B¡2 AB2 (c) 2 A + B4¡2 AB2 (d) A + B2¡AB2
The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (a) Determine the number of CO molecules that should be shown in the left (reactants) box.
The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (b) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
The following diagram represents the collection of elements formed by a decomposition reaction. (b) Could you draw a diagram representing the molecules of the compound that had been decomposed? Why or why not?
The following diagram represents the collection of CO2 and H2O molecules formed by complete combustion of a hydrocarbon. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?
Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (a) Write its molecular formula.