Chapter 3, Problem 1

The reaction between reactant A (blue spheres) and reactant B (red spheres) is shown in the following diagram: Based on this diagram, which equation best describes the reaction? (a) A2 + B¡A2B (b) A2 + 4 B¡2 AB2 (c) 2 A + B4¡2 AB2 (d) A + B2¡AB2

