Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

The following diagram represents the collection of CO2 and H2O molecules formed by complete combustion of a hydrocarbon. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of CO2 and H2O molecules in the diagram.
Determine the number of carbon atoms from the CO2 molecules, since each CO2 molecule contains one carbon atom.
Determine the number of hydrogen atoms from the H2O molecules, since each H2O molecule contains two hydrogen atoms.
Assume the hydrocarbon is CxHy, where x is the number of carbon atoms and y is the number of hydrogen atoms.
Divide the number of carbon and hydrogen atoms by their greatest common divisor to find the simplest whole number ratio, which gives the empirical formula.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the molecular formula by dividing the subscripts of each element by their greatest common divisor. For hydrocarbons, which consist of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H), the empirical formula provides insight into the basic composition of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a hydrocarbon reacts with oxygen (O2) to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). This reaction is exothermic, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. Understanding the products of combustion is essential for determining the composition of the original hydrocarbon and subsequently its empirical formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:24
Combustion Apparatus

Hydrocarbon Structure

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms. They can be classified into aliphatic (alkanes, alkenes, alkynes) and aromatic hydrocarbons. The structure of a hydrocarbon influences its combustion products and the ratio of carbon to hydrogen, which is crucial for calculating the empirical formula based on the amounts of CO2 and H2O produced during combustion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Intro To Hydrocarbons
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (b) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

457
views
Textbook Question

Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (c) Calculate how many moles of glycine are in a 100.0-g sample of glycine.

580
views
Textbook Question

Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (d) Calculate the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine.

832
views
Textbook Question

Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (a) Write its molecular formula.

621
views
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents the collection of elements formed by a decomposition reaction. (b) Could you draw a diagram representing the molecules of the compound that had been decomposed? Why or why not?

1020
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents the collection of elements formed by a decomposition reaction. (a) If the blue spheres represent N atoms and the red ones represent O atoms, what was the empirical formula of the original compound?

741
views
1
rank