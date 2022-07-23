Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric ratios of acetylene and oxygen will help determine how much carbon dioxide is produced. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Combustion Reactions Combustion reactions are exothermic reactions that occur when a substance reacts with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the case of acetylene (C2H2), it combusts in the presence of oxygen to form carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). Recognizing the products of the combustion of acetylene is essential for calculating the mass of CO2 produced. Recommended video: Guided course 02:24 02:24 Combustion Apparatus