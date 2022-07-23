Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 107
Chapter 3, Problem 107

Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to solve the following problem. It says it takes eight steps for an enzyme inhibitor to be synthesized. If each step gives a 67% yield, what is the final percent yield? So this question is actually relatively simple to solve. What we're going to do Is we're going to take that 67% and divide it by 100% to give us 0. Next, we want to take that 0.67 and raise it to the power of eight. Since there are eight steps In doing so, we generate a final% 4.06%. I hope this helped. And until next time.
