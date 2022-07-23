Chapter 3, Problem 83b
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (b) If the actual yield of bromobenzene is 42.3 g, what is the percentage yield?
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of lead(II) acetate present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (a) When 30.0 g of benzene reacts with 65.0 g of bromine, what is the theoretical yield of bromobenzene?
When ethane 1C2H62 reacts with chlorine 1Cl22, the main product is C2H5Cl, but other products containing Cl, such as C2H4Cl2, are also obtained in small quantities. The formation of these other products reduces the yield of C2H5Cl. (a) Calculate the theoretical yield of C2H5Cl when 125 g of C2H6 reacts with 255 g of Cl2, assuming that C2H6 and Cl2 react only to form C2H2Cl and HCl. (b) Calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl if the reaction produces 206 g of C2H5Cl.
Hydrogen sulfide is an impurity in natural gas that must be removed. One common removal method is called the Claus process, which relies on the reaction: 8 H2S1g2 + 4 O21g2¡S81l2 + 8 H2O1g2 Under optimal conditions the Claus process gives 98% yield of S8 from H2S. If you started with 30.0 g of H2S and 50.0 g of O2, how many grams of S8 would be produced, assuming 98% yield?
When hydrogen sulfide gas is bubbled into a solution of sodium hydroxide, the reaction forms sodium sulfide and water. How many grams of sodium sulfide are formed if 1.25 g of hydrogen sulfide is bubbled into a solution containing 2.00 g of sodium hydroxide, assuming that the sodium sulfide is made in 92.0% yield?