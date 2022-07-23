Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 84
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 84

When ethane 1C2H62 reacts with chlorine 1Cl22, the main product is C2H5Cl, but other products containing Cl, such as C2H4Cl2, are also obtained in small quantities. The formation of these other products reduces the yield of C2H5Cl. (a) Calculate the theoretical yield of C2H5Cl when 125 g of C2H6 reacts with 255 g of Cl2, assuming that C2H6 and Cl2 react only to form C2H2Cl and HCl. (b) Calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl if the reaction produces 206 g of C2H5Cl.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being given a problem and asked to solve for theoretical yield. The problem reads as when 14.60 g of beauty and 76.9 g of iodine react. What is a theoretical yield. And then we have the chemical reaction here. And luckily for us it's already balanced so we can move on to step one which is first. We need to find the limiting reactant. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna take even each of our given values. So for example, 14.6 g of Beauty, which is C four H eight. And we're going to convert that into moles of C four H 7. i. So we're going to say one mole of beauty Is equal to its molar mass which is 56 point oh 107g. And then we want moles of C four H seven. I So we're going to do the multiple ratio. We're going to say we have per one mole of C four H eight or Beauty. We have one mole of C four H 7. I our units cancel. And we were given 0.2602 moles of C four H seven. I do the same with iodine. We have 76.9 g of iodine which is I two. We're going to do the same procedure. We're going to use the molar mass. We're going to say one more Is equal to .8 g of I two. And then use the multiple ratio once again. So we're gonna say one mole of C four or C four H seven. I Gives us one more of iodine. Our units are going to cancel. Once again, We're gonna be left with 0.303 Moles of C four H 7 i. The limited reaction is simply the reaction that produces the least amount of product. And in this case that is going to be our beauty. So we're gonna debut, thine is our limiting reacted. Our second step is to take the amount of moles made from our limiting reactant. So we're going to take 0.2602 moles of C four H seven I. And we're going to convert that by using the its molar mass. So we're going to say one mole of C four H seven I. Is equal to 182.0 g of C four 87. I. Are you gonna cancel? And we're going to be left with 47.36 g of C4 H seven i. And that is our theoretical yield. I hope this helped. And until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of lead(II) acetate present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.

894
views
Textbook Question

When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (a) When 30.0 g of benzene reacts with 65.0 g of bromine, what is the theoretical yield of bromobenzene?

1440
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (b) If the actual yield of bromobenzene is 42.3 g, what is the percentage yield?

740
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Hydrogen sulfide is an impurity in natural gas that must be removed. One common removal method is called the Claus process, which relies on the reaction: 8 H2S1g2 + 4 O21g2¡S81l2 + 8 H2O1g2 Under optimal conditions the Claus process gives 98% yield of S8 from H2S. If you started with 30.0 g of H2S and 50.0 g of O2, how many grams of S8 would be produced, assuming 98% yield?

1894
views
Textbook Question

When hydrogen sulfide gas is bubbled into a solution of sodium hydroxide, the reaction forms sodium sulfide and water. How many grams of sodium sulfide are formed if 1.25 g of hydrogen sulfide is bubbled into a solution containing 2.00 g of sodium hydroxide, assuming that the sodium sulfide is made in 92.0% yield?

2678
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations for (a) the complete combustion of acetone (CH3COCH3), a common organic solvent

1076
views