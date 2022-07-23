Chapter 4, Problem 67

(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.

