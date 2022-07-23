Chapter 4, Problem 67
(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.
Video transcript
(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?
A person suffering from hyponatremia has a sodium ion concentration in the blood of 0.118 M and a total blood volume of 4.6 L. What mass of sodium chloride would need to be added to the blood to bring the sodium ion concentration up to 0.138 M, assuming no change in blood volume?
The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4