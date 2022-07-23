Chapter 4, Problem 69b
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
Video transcript
The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?
(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.