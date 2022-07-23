Chapter 4, Problem 81b
(b) What volume of HCl is needed to neutralize 2.87 g of Mg(OH)2?
Video transcript
Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is one of the most potent antibiotics known: one molecule kills one bacterial cell. Describe how you would (carefully!) prepare 25.00 mL of an aqueous calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 1.0 * 108 bacteria, starting from a 5.00 * 10-9M stock solution of the antibiotic.
Pure acetic acid, known as glacial acetic acid, is a liquid with a density of 1.049 g/mL at 25 C. Calculate the molarity of a solution of acetic acid made by dissolving 20.00 mL of glacial acetic acid at 25 C in enough water to make 250.0 mL of solution.
(a) What volume of 0.115 M HClO4 solution is needed to neutralize 50.00 mL of 0.0875 M NaOH?
(d) If 45.3 mL of a 0.108 M HCl solution is needed to neutralize a solution of KOH, how many grams of KOH must be present in the solution?
(a) How many milliliters of 0.120 M HCl are needed to completely neutralize 50.0 mL of 0.101 M Ba(OH)2 solution?
(b) How many milliliters of 0.125 M H2SO4 are needed to neutralize 0.200 g of NaOH?