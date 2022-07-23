Textbook Question
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (a) S in SO3 (b) Ti in TiCl4
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (c) P in AgPF6
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (f) Cl in NaClO4.
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe(NO3)2(aq) + 2 Al(s) → 3 Fe(s) + 2 Al(NO3)3(aq)