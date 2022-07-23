Chapter 4, Problem 50e,f

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl 4 (f) O in OF 2 .

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the oxidation number of Cl, which is typically -1. Let the oxidation number of Pt be x. View full solution Write the equation for the sum of oxidation numbers in the compound: x + 4(-1) = 0. Simplify the equation: x - 4 = 0. Solve for x to find the oxidation number of Pt.

