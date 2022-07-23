Skip to main content
Chapter 4, Problem 50e,f

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl4 (f) O in OF2.

1
Identify the oxidation number of Cl, which is typically -1.
Let the oxidation number of Pt be x.
Write the equation for the sum of oxidation numbers in the compound: x + 4(-1) = 0.
Simplify the equation: x - 4 = 0.
Solve for x to find the oxidation number of Pt.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a value assigned to an element in a compound that reflects its degree of oxidation or reduction. It indicates the number of electrons an atom gains, loses, or shares when forming chemical bonds. Oxidation numbers are crucial for understanding redox reactions and determining the electron flow in chemical processes.
Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as the fact that the oxidation number of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion. In compounds, more electronegative elements typically have negative oxidation numbers, while less electronegative elements have positive values. These rules help in systematically determining the oxidation states of elements in various compounds.
Oxidation Number Rules

Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds consist of a central metal atom or ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions, known as ligands. In the case of PtCl4, platinum (Pt) is the central metal, and the four chloride ions (Cl) act as ligands. Understanding the structure and bonding in coordination compounds is essential for determining the oxidation state of the central metal, as it influences the overall charge of the complex.
Coordination Compound Naming
