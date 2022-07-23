Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Oxidation and Reduction
Oxidation States
Half-Reactions
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl4 (f) O in OF2.
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (f) Cl in NaClO4.
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe(NO3)2(aq) + 2 Al(s) → 3 Fe(s) + 2 Al(NO3)3(aq)
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl2(aq) + 2 NaI(aq) → I2(aq) + 2 NaCl(aq) (d) PbS(s) + 4 H2O2(aq) → PbSO4(s) + 4 H2O(l)
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P4(s) + 10 HClO(aq) + 6 H2O(l) → 4 H3PO4(aq) + 10 HCl(aq) (b) Br2(l) + 2 K(s)→ 2 KBr(s) (c) CH3CH2OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 3 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g) (d) ZnCl2(aq) + 2 NaOH(aq) → Zn(OH)2(s) + 2 NaCl(aq)