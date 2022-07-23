Chapter 4, Problem 49d

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO 3

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the oxidation number of hydrogen (H), which is typically +1. Identify the oxidation number of oxygen (O), which is typically -2. View full solution Let the oxidation number of nitrogen (N) be x. Set up the equation based on the sum of oxidation numbers in the compound HNO3: 1 (for H) + x (for N) + 3(-2) (for O) = 0. Solve the equation for x to find the oxidation number of nitrogen in HNO3.

