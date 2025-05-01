Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3 for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00 * 102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. Is this manufacturer in compliance with regulations?