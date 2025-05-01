Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 115
Chapter 4, Problem 115

Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3 for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00 * 102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. Is this manufacturer in compliance with regulations?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the initial moles of HCl in the solution. Use the formula \( \text{moles} = \text{volume} \times \text{molarity} \). The initial volume of HCl is 100 mL (or 0.100 L) and the molarity is 0.0105 M.
Step 2: Determine the moles of NaOH used in the titration. Use the formula \( \text{moles} = \text{volume} \times \text{molarity} \). The volume of NaOH used is 13.1 mL (or 0.0131 L) and the molarity is 0.0588 M.
Step 3: Calculate the moles of HCl that reacted with NH3. Since NaOH neutralizes the remaining HCl, subtract the moles of NaOH from the initial moles of HCl to find the moles of HCl that reacted with NH3.
Step 4: Determine the total volume of air passed through the solution. The air was drawn at a rate of 10.0 L/min for 10.0 minutes, resulting in a total volume of 100 L.
Step 5: Calculate the concentration of NH3 in the air in ppm. Use the moles of NH3 (equal to the moles of HCl that reacted) and the total volume of air to find the concentration in ppm. Compare this value to the regulatory limit of 50 ppm to determine compliance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity and Concentration

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this scenario, the concentration of HCl is given as 0.0105 M, indicating that there are 0.0105 moles of HCl in every liter of the solution. Understanding molarity is crucial for calculating the amount of NH3 that can react with the HCl in the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity Concept

Stoichiometry of Chemical Reactions

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. The reaction between NH3 and HCl produces NH4Cl in a 1:1 molar ratio. This concept is essential for determining how much NH3 was present in the air sample by relating the amount of HCl that reacted to the amount of NH3 produced.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Titration and Equivalence Point

Titration is a quantitative analytical method used to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution. The equivalence point is reached when the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance being analyzed. In this case, the volume of NaOH used in the titration indicates how much HCl remained unreacted, allowing for the calculation of the amount of NH3 that was absorbed from the air.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Equivalence Point in Titration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (b) Name Ag3AsO4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.

757
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (c) If it took 25.0 mL of 0.102 M Ag+ to reach the equivalence point in this titration, what is the mass percentage of arsenic in the pesticide?

922
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Chlorine dioxide gas 1ClO22 is used as a commercial bleachingagent. It bleaches materials by oxidizing them. In thecourse of these reactions, the ClO2 is itself reduced. (b) Why do you think that ClO2 is reduced so readily?

559
views
Textbook Question

Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO2(s) react with each mole of CO2(g). (b) Indicate the oxidation number for each atom involved in the reaction in part (a). What elements are being oxidized and reduced?

985
views
Textbook Question

Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3(g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (a) How many grams of NH3 were drawn into the acid solution?

448
views