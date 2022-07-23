Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?

Verified Solution
1m
Video transcript

Hi everyone here We have a question asking us to select the image illustrating acquis magnesium perchlorate solution and water is not illustrated. So magnesium per class, right in water dissociates into magnesium and per chlorate. So what we're looking here looking for here is one that contains only magnesium and per chlorate and no magnesium per chlorate together. So when we look and we see that the magnesium is the purple and the per chlorate is the blue and yellow. We see that D has only magnesium and per calorie and no magnesium per chlorate. So our final answer is D thank you for watching. Bye.
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?

Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO21s2 react with each mole of CO21g2. (b) Indicate the oxidation number for each atom involved in the reaction in part (a). What elements are being oxidized and reduced?

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)


(b)


(c)


Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a strong electrolyte (see Figure 4.6 for the element color scheme). (a)

The concept of chemical equilibrium is very important. Which one of the following statements is the most correct way to think about equilibrium? (a) If a system is at equilibrium, nothing is happening. (b) If a system is at equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the back reaction. (c) If a system is at equilibrium, the product concentration is changing over time.

