Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 56e
Chapter 4, Problem 56e

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) hydrogen gas is bubbled through a solution of silver nitrate.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us using the activity series, right, balanced chemical equations if applicable for the reaction of hydrogen gas with the lead nitrate solution. So when we use the activity series, we have to remember that the higher up something is on our activity series, the more reactive it is to oxidation and the lower it is, the less reactive it is to oxidation. So we have to look at hydrogen and relativity to lead. If hydrogen is lower in the activity series than lead, there will be no reaction, it cannot displace lead, and if it's lower then it can displace lead and there will be a reaction. And if we look in the activity series, hydrogen is lower, then lead, so it is less reactive to oxidation and will not replace lid leaving too. No reaction. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
