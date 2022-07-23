Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 56b,c
Chapter 4, Problem 56b,c

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) a solution of zinc nitrate is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate (c) hydrochloric acid is added to gold metal

Identify the reactants in the given solutions: zinc nitrate (Zn(NO_3)_2) and magnesium sulfate (MgSO_4).
Determine the possible products of the reaction: zinc sulfate (ZnSO_4) and magnesium nitrate (Mg(NO_3)_2).
Use the activity series to compare the reactivity of zinc and magnesium. Zinc is less reactive than magnesium.
Since zinc is less reactive than magnesium, it cannot displace magnesium from magnesium sulfate. Therefore, no reaction occurs.
Write the final conclusion: NR (No Reaction).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity Series

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from compounds in solution. Metals higher in the series can displace those lower from their compounds, which is crucial for predicting whether a reaction will occur when two metal solutions are mixed.
Activity Series Chart

Double Displacement Reaction

A double displacement reaction occurs when two compounds exchange ions to form two new compounds. This type of reaction is common in aqueous solutions and can be represented by the general formula AB + CD → AD + CB, where A and C are cations and B and D are anions.
Single Displacement Reactions

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules help predict whether a compound will dissolve in water. For example, most nitrates are soluble, while many sulfates are not. Understanding these rules is essential for determining if a precipitate will form during a reaction, which influences the overall reaction outcome.
Solubility Rules
