Activity Series of Metals The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. More reactive metals, like zinc, can displace less reactive metals, such as cadmium, from their compounds. This series helps predict the outcomes of single displacement reactions and the relative reactivity of metals. Recommended video: Guided course 02:02 02:02 Activity Series Chart

Redox Reactions Redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the given observations, cadmium ions are reduced to cadmium metal, while zinc is oxidized, demonstrating the electron transfer that characterizes these reactions. Understanding redox processes is crucial for analyzing metal displacement. Recommended video: Guided course 03:12 03:12 Identifying Redox Reactions