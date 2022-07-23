Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 57b
Chapter 4, Problem 57b

The metal cadmium tends to form Cd2+ ions. The following observations are made: (i) When a strip of zinc metal is placed in CdCl2(aq), cadmium metal is deposited on the strip. (ii) When a strip of cadmium metal is placed in Ni(NO3)(aq), nickel metal is deposited on the strip. (b) Which elements more closely define the position of cadmium in the activity series?

Activity Series of Metals

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. More reactive metals, like zinc, can displace less reactive metals, such as cadmium, from their compounds. This series helps predict the outcomes of single displacement reactions and the relative reactivity of metals.
Redox Reactions

Redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the given observations, cadmium ions are reduced to cadmium metal, while zinc is oxidized, demonstrating the electron transfer that characterizes these reactions. Understanding redox processes is crucial for analyzing metal displacement.
Electrochemical Series

The electrochemical series is a list of standard electrode potentials for various half-reactions, indicating the tendency of a species to gain or lose electrons. Metals higher in the series are more likely to be oxidized, while those lower are more likely to be reduced. This concept is essential for determining the relative positions of cadmium, zinc, and nickel in the activity series.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) a solution of zinc nitrate is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) chromium metal is immersed in an aqueous solution of cobalt(II) chloride

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) hydrogen gas is bubbled through a solution of silver nitrate.

The following reactions (note that the arrows are pointing only one direction) can be used to prepare an activity series for the halogens: Br21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡2 NaBr1aq2 + I21aq2 Cl21aq2 + 2 NaBr1aq2¡2 NaCl1aq2 + Br21aq2 (a) Which elemental halogen would you predict is the most stable, upon mixing with other halides?

(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?

(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?

