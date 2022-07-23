Chapter 4, Problem 15

We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.

