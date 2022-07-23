Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 15
Chapter 4, Problem 15

We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that it is generally observed that water soluble ionic substances are strong electrolytes. Which of the following statements about the electrical conductivity of Acquis solutions of strong electrolytes is the most accurate. A. Water splits up into hydrogen and hydroxide ions into the presence of a strong electrolyte. And these ions carry electrical charges and solutions. This is incorrect because water does not split up into its ions to an extent that would result in high electrical conductivity. The conductivity is all due to solu ion. So A is incorrect. Be the electrical conductivity of Acquis solutions is a very complex phenomenon that cannot be explained using ions. This is incorrect. The kinetics of ions and some of their behavior is complex, but electrical conductivity in qualitative sense is a fairly simple to be explained using ion. So B is incorrect. See, strong electrolytes dissociate completely in their solutions and produce ions that carry electrical charges and conduct electricity. This one is true. So our answer here is C. Thank you for watching. Bye.
