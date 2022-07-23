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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 16
Chapter 4, Problem 16

Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?

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1
Identify the structure of a water molecule, which consists of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms.
Understand that water is a polar molecule, with a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom and a partial positive charge on the hydrogen atoms.
Recognize that anions are negatively charged ions.
Consider the concept of electrostatic attraction, where opposite charges attract each other.
Conclude that the anion would be physically closer to the hydrogen atoms of the water molecules due to the attraction between the negatively charged anion and the positively charged hydrogen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Water

Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on the hydrogen atoms and a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom. This polarity allows water molecules to interact differently with ions in solution, with the negative end (oxygen) being attracted to positively charged cations and the positive ends (hydrogens) being attracted to negatively charged anions.
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Ion-Dipole Interactions

Ion-dipole interactions occur when an ion interacts with the polar molecules of a solvent, such as water. Anions, which carry a negative charge, are attracted to the positive ends of water molecules (the hydrogen atoms), leading to a closer proximity to the hydrogens than to the oxygen atoms in the surrounding water.
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Hydration Shell

When an ion is dissolved in water, it becomes surrounded by a layer of water molecules known as a hydration shell. For anions, this shell is formed primarily by water molecules orienting themselves with their hydrogen atoms facing the anion, which stabilizes the ion in solution and affects its behavior and interactions with other species.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3

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Textbook Question

We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.

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Textbook Question

Ignoring protolysis reactions (i.e. proton transfer reaction), specify what ions are present in a solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b)(NH4)3PO4 (c) Na2Cr2O7 (d) NaPF6.

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Choose the best answer: A colloidal dispersion of one liquid

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(d) an aerosol

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Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (a) MgI2

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