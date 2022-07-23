Chapter 4, Problem 52a
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2
Video transcript
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡2 NH31g2
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 Fe1s2 + 2 Al1NO3231aq2
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 + 2 NaCl1aq2
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.