Chapter 5, Problem 27b
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (b) Identify the sign (positive, negative, or zero) of q and w in each case?
Calculate ΔE and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0.763 kJ and w = -840 J.
For the following processes, calculate the change in internal energy of the system and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic: (a) A balloon is cooled by removing 0.655 kJ of heat. It shrinks on cooling, and the atmosphere does 382 J of work on the balloon.
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (a) In which case does the gas have the higher temperature after addition of the electrical energy?
Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1, as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart. (a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy of the system?
(c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?