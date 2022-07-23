Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

During a deep breath, our lungs expand about 2.0 L against an external pressure of 101.3 kPa. How much work is involved in this process (in J)?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that initially a balloon has a volume of 14.8 L. It was released outside and expands to a volume of 18.6 L at 85.4 kill a pascal's external pressure. And our goal here is to calculate the work for this process. So some things we need to know is one atmosphere times later Equals 0.3 jewels. and one kill pascal Equals 10 to the 3rd pascal's. So let's convert our kill pascal's two atmospheres. So we have 85 0. killer pascal. We're going to multiply that by 10 to the third pascal's over one kill pascal and we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere over 101,000 Pascal's. So our killer pass skills are canceling out and our past skills are canceling out leaving us with atmospheres And that equals 0.8428 atmospheres. And now we're going to use the formula works equals negative pressure times are changed in volume. So our work is going to equal 0.84 two eight atmosphere times 18.6 l -14.8 L. So that is going to equal zero 8428 atmosphere times three 0. zero leaders. So that equals negative 3. 02 eight leaders. And now we're going to change that to jules. So we have our negative three point 2028 leaders times atmospheres. We're going to multiply that by 101 0. jewels over one atmosphere times later and our Leader Times Atmosphere are going to cancel out And that equals negative. 324 point for jules. And the negative sign means that the work was done by the system so Negative. jewels of work was done by the system. Thank you for watching. Bye.
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:

Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (b) Identify the sign (positive, negative, or zero) of q and w in each case?

Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1, as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart. (a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy of the system?

(c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?

How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 33.6 L to 11.2 L against a constant pressure of 90.5 kPa?
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?

The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.

