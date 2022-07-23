Chapter 5, Problem 107b
(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?
We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ
From the following data for three prospective fuels, calculate which could provide the most energy per unit mass and per unit volume: