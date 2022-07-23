Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 110
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 110

We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to determine the entropy of the reaction. Using hess's law, silver oxide solid plus to hydrochloric acid. Aquarius forms to silver chloride solid plus hydrogen gas plus oxygen gas. So we're given the following data and let's go through each of these. So we have two silver solid plus half oxygen gasses forms silver oxide solid And are in the play is -31.1 kg per mole for this. To match our original equation, we need that reversed. So that's going to be 31.1 killed joules per mole. Next we have silver solid plus half chlorine. Gashes Forms silver chloride solid and the entropy is negative 127.0 killed joules per mole. And for that to match we need to multiply by two. So its entropy is going to be negative. 254 zero killed joules per mole. Next we have water liquid plus chlorine gasses forms to hydrochloric acid. Aquarius Plus half oxygen gasses and its entropy is negative 48.6 kg per mole. And we need that reversed. So that is 48 0.6 kill jules, Permal. And lastly we have hydrogen gasses plus oxygen gasses forms Water liquid and its entropy is negative 285.8 killed joules per mole. And we need that reversed. So that is 285 .8 killed joules per mole. So now let's look at what we have. We have silver oxide forms two silver plus half oxygen. We have two silver plus coring, forms two silver chloride. We have to hydrochloric acid plus one half oxygen forms water plus scoring. And we have water forms hydrogen and oxygen. So our two silver are going to cancel out. Our half oxygen are going to cancel out. Our chlorine are going to cancel out and our waters are going to cancel out. And that's going to leave us with silver oxide, solid plus to hydrochloric acid. A quiz forms two silver chloride plus hydrogen plus oxygen. So our entropy Is going to equal 31 .1 killed jules Permal plus Negative, zero Killer Jewels, thermal plus 48 0. kill jules per mole plus 0.8 kg joules per mole and that equals 111.5 kill jules Permal. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.

649
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?

1200
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?

911
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

From the following data for three prospective fuels, calculate which could provide the most energy per unit mass and per unit volume:

568
views
Textbook Question
When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. (e) The standard enthalpy of formation of solid magnesium nitride is -461.08 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction between magnesium metal and ammonia gas.
2061
views
Textbook Question

A 201-lb man decides to add to his exercise routine by walking up three flights of stairs (45 ft) 20 times per day. Hefigures that theworkrequired to increasehis potential energy in this way will permit him to eat an extra order of French fries, at 245 Cal, without adding to his weight. Is he correct in this assumption?

357
views