Chapter 5, Problem 47b

Consider the combustion of liquid methanol, CH 3 OH(l): CH 3 OH(l) + 3/2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l) ΔH = -726.5 kJ (b) Balance the forward reaction with whole-number coefficients. What is ΔH for the reaction represented by this equation?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked