Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 46c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 5, Problem 46c

At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ (c) The decomposition of KClO3 proceeds spontaneously when it is heated. Do you think that the reverse reaction, the formation of KClO3 from KCl and O2, is likely to be feasible under ordinary conditions? Explain your answer.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermodynamics and Enthalpy

Thermodynamics is the study of energy transformations, and enthalpy (ΔH) is a key concept that measures the heat content of a system. In the given reaction, the negative ΔH indicates that the decomposition of KClO3 is exothermic, releasing energy. This suggests that the reverse reaction, which is endothermic, would require an input of energy to proceed, making it less favorable under ordinary conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation

Spontaneity of Reactions

A reaction's spontaneity is determined by its Gibbs free energy change (ΔG), which considers both enthalpy and entropy. The decomposition of KClO3 is spontaneous at elevated temperatures, indicating that the products are favored. Conversely, the formation of KClO3 from KCl and O2 would likely have a positive ΔG under normal conditions, suggesting that it is not spontaneous and thus less feasible.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:20
Spontaneity of Processes

Reaction Conditions and Kinetics

The feasibility of a chemical reaction also depends on the conditions under which it occurs, including temperature, pressure, and concentration. The reverse reaction of forming KClO3 from KCl and O2 may require specific conditions, such as high temperatures or catalysts, to overcome the activation energy barrier. Without these conditions, the reaction is unlikely to proceed efficiently in a typical laboratory setting.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:13
Ideal Gas Conditions Example
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.

861
views
Textbook Question

At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (a) 1.36 mol of O2

560
views
Textbook Question

At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (b) 10.4 g of KCl.

423
views
Textbook Question

Consider the combustion of liquid methanol, CH3OH(l): CH3OH(l) + 3/2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH = -726.5 kJ (a) What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?

743
views
Textbook Question

Consider the combustion of liquid methanol, CH3OH(l): CH3OH(l) + 3/2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH = -726.5 kJ (b) Balance the forward reaction with whole-number coefficients. What is ΔH for the reaction represented by this equation?

704
views
Textbook Question

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (a) What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?

802
views