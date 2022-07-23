Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermodynamics and Enthalpy Thermodynamics is the study of energy transformations, and enthalpy (ΔH) is a key concept that measures the heat content of a system. In the given reaction, the negative ΔH indicates that the decomposition of KClO3 is exothermic, releasing energy. This suggests that the reverse reaction, which is endothermic, would require an input of energy to proceed, making it less favorable under ordinary conditions.

Spontaneity of Reactions A reaction's spontaneity is determined by its Gibbs free energy change (ΔG), which considers both enthalpy and entropy. The decomposition of KClO3 is spontaneous at elevated temperatures, indicating that the products are favored. Conversely, the formation of KClO3 from KCl and O2 would likely have a positive ΔG under normal conditions, suggesting that it is not spontaneous and thus less feasible.