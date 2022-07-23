Chapter 5, Problem 113

When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. (e) The standard enthalpy of formation of solid magnesium nitride is -461.08 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction between magnesium metal and ammonia gas.

Verified Solution

