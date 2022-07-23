Chapter 5, Problem 45
When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol I2(g) and 1 mol H2(g) at 25 °C or 2 mol HI(g) at 25 °C
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH4(g) reacts completely with O2(g) to form CH3OH(g) at constant pressure?
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (a) 1.36 mol of O2
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (b) 10.4 g of KCl.
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ (c) The decomposition of KClO3 proceeds spontaneously when it is heated. Do you think that the reverse reaction, the formation of KClO3 from KCl and O2, is likely to be feasible under ordinary conditions? Explain your answer.