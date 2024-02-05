Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 17
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 6, Problem 17

Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared, green light, red light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, arranged by wavelength. It ranges from gamma rays with very short wavelengths to radio waves with very long wavelengths. Understanding this spectrum is crucial for categorizing different types of radiation and their properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Electromagnetic Spectrum

Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between successive peaks of a wave, typically measured in meters. In the context of electromagnetic radiation, different types of radiation are characterized by their wavelengths, which determine their energy and behavior. Longer wavelengths correspond to lower energy, while shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:31
Frequency-Wavelength Relationship

Order of Radiation Types

Different types of electromagnetic radiation can be arranged in order of increasing wavelength. For example, X-rays have shorter wavelengths than ultraviolet light, which in turn is shorter than visible light (including green and red light), and radio waves have the longest wavelengths. This order is essential for understanding the properties and applications of each type of radiation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:59
Bond Order and Type of Bond
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (b) Ultraviolet light has longer wavelengths than visible light.

878
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (c) X rays travel faster than microwaves.

418
views
Textbook Question

Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. (a) The frequency of radiation increases as the wavelength increases. (b) Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength. (c) Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible light. (d) The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.

1450
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is the frequency of radiation that has a wavelength of 10 µm, about the size of a bacterium?

786
views
Textbook Question

(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?

901
views
Textbook Question

A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?

805
views