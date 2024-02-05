Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. (a) The frequency of radiation increases as the wavelength increases. (b) Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength. (c) Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible light. (d) The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.