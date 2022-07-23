Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 15c
Chapter 6, Problem 15c

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (c) X rays travel faster than microwaves.

Hey everyone, our question here states that radiation with longer wavelengths and radiation with smaller wavelengths in a vacuum, travel at the same speed is a statement true or false. This statement is going to be true, And the reason why is because in a vacuum our speed of light is always going to be 3.0 times 10 to the 8th m/s, regardless of the different wavelengths. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
