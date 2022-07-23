Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 28
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 28

An AM radio station broadcasts at 1000 kHz and its FM partner broadcasts at 100 MHz. Calculate and compare the energy of the photons emitted by these two radio stations.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the difference in energy of photons between a 1. times 10 to the 15th. Power hurts UV light and a 3.5 times 10 to the 12th. Power hurts infrared light. We're going to calculate that or we're going to recall that our formula for the energy of a photon is equal to Planck's constant, multiplied by our frequency. So first finding our energy of photons in UV light, We're going to take plank's constant, which we would recall is 6.626 times 10 to the negative 34th power jewels. Time seconds and multiplied by its frequency given in the prompt As 1.5 times 10 to the 15th. Power hurts. However we want to recall that hurts are also equivalent to inverse seconds. So we can interpret this as inverse seconds for our frequency. And so this allows us to cancel out our units of seconds, leaving us with jewels as our final unit for energy, which is what we want. And we're going to get a value equal to 9.9 times 10 to the negative 19th power jewels. So now calculating our energy of photons in infrared light, we would find again the plank's constant is the same here. So it's 6.626 times 10 to the negative 34th power jewels. Time seconds. And now we're going to multiply just like we did above to our Frequency given in the prompt as 3.5 times 10 to the 12th. Power hurts which were interpreting as inverse seconds since they're equivalent units. And so now we're also able to cancel out seconds here leaving us with jewels and what we're going to get is a energy or the energy of our infrared light equal to a value of 2.3 times 10 to the negative 21st power jewels. And just to make this clear, we're going to put this in the color purple for our energy of infrared light. So now we're going to take the difference between these two energies. So for UV light we said we have an energy of 9.9 times 10 to the negative 19th power jewels. And we're going to subtract that from our energy of infrared light which was 2.3 times 10 to the 21st to the negative 21st power jules. This difference gives us a final value equal to Final value of 9.9 times 10 to the negative 19th power jewels. And this would be the final answer for the difference in energy of the photons of UV light and infrared light. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?

1392
views
Textbook Question

(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?

676
views
Textbook Question

(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?

2515
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (c) How many photons are in a 1.00 mJ burst of this radiation?

926
views
Textbook Question

One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ>mol.

1890
views
Textbook Question

The energy from radiation can be used to rupture chemical bonds. A minimum energy of 192 kJ/mol is required to break the bromine–bromine bond in Br2. What is the longest wavelength of radiation that possesses the necessary energy to break the bond? What type of electromagnetic radiation is this?

1758
views
2
rank