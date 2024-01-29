Chapter 6, Problem 26c

(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?

