Chapter 6, Problem 26c
(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?
Video transcript
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?
(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?
An AM radio station broadcasts at 1000 kHz and its FM partner broadcasts at 100 MHz. Calculate and compare the energy of the photons emitted by these two radio stations.
One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (c) How many photons are in a 1.00 mJ burst of this radiation?
One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ>mol.