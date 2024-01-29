Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 26c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 26c

(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today we have a phone problem. The laser pointer emits light because electrons and the material are excited by a battery from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532 nanometer photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and the excited state in the laser material? So we need to solve for this energy gap. And I can use the equation that we have the energy is equal to planks constant or H multiplied by the speed of light or C divided by the wavelength. Now blinks constant can be found in a reference text and it is 6.626 times 10 to the negative 34 joules times seconds. And then the speed of light can also be found in the reference text is three times 10 to the 8 m per second. And we divide that by the wavelength that we were given. So we were given the wavelength in nanometers. So we have 532 nanometers, but we need to convert this into meters So we use the conversion factor that one nanometer is equal to one times 10 to the negative 9 m. Solving for the energy gap, we get the energy gap is equal to 3.7 to 3 times 10 to the negative 19 joules or answer choice D. And with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.

1040
views
Textbook Question

(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?

1392
views
Textbook Question

(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?

676
views
Textbook Question

An AM radio station broadcasts at 1000 kHz and its FM partner broadcasts at 100 MHz. Calculate and compare the energy of the photons emitted by these two radio stations.

905
views
Textbook Question

One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (c) How many photons are in a 1.00 mJ burst of this radiation?

926
views
Textbook Question

One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ>mol.

1890
views