Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency and inversely related to its wavelength. It can be calculated using the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s), and ν (nu) is the frequency of the radiation. The frequency can be derived from the wavelength using the speed of light equation, c = λν.