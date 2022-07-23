If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 25b
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the wavelength from nanometers to meters by using the conversion factor: 1 nm = 1 x 10^{-9} m.
Use the speed of light equation: c = \(\lambda\) \(\nu\), where c is the speed of light (3.00 x 10^8 m/s), \(\lambda\) is the wavelength in meters, and \(\nu\) is the frequency in s^{-1}. Rearrange the equation to solve for frequency: \(\nu\) = \(\frac{c}{\lambda}\).
Substitute the wavelength in meters into the equation to calculate the frequency.
Use Planck's equation to find the energy of the photon: E = h\(\nu\), where E is the energy in joules, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^{-34} J·s), and \(\nu\) is the frequency calculated in the previous step.
Substitute the frequency and Planck's constant into the equation to calculate the energy of the photon.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Photon Energy
The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency and inversely related to its wavelength. It can be calculated using the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s), and ν (nu) is the frequency of the radiation. The frequency can be derived from the wavelength using the speed of light equation, c = λν.
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Wavelength and Frequency Relationship
Wavelength (λ) and frequency (ν) are inversely related through the speed of light (c), which is approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s. The relationship is expressed as c = λν, meaning that as the wavelength increases, the frequency decreases, and vice versa. This relationship is crucial for converting wavelength measurements into frequency for energy calculations.
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Planck's Constant
Planck's constant is a fundamental constant in quantum mechanics that relates the energy of a photon to its frequency. It has a value of approximately 6.626 x 10^-34 J·s. This constant is essential for calculating photon energy and highlights the quantized nature of electromagnetic radiation, where energy is emitted or absorbed in discrete packets called quanta.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 × 1014 s-1.
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Textbook Question
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
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Textbook Question
(c) What wavelength of radiation has photons of energy 6.06 × 10-19 J?
Textbook Question
(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?
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