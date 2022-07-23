Chapter 6, Problem 23
If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?
Video transcript
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.