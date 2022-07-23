Chapter 6, Problem 23

If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?

