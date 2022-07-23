Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 23
Chapter 6, Problem 23

If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?

Everyone in this example, we're assuming that a specific tree grows about six ft per year. And we need to identify the statement below that describes if the tree's growth was quantized in one ft increments. So we should recall that this term here quantized means that one ft is an indivisible unit, and so therefore the tree can only grow a minimum of one ft at a time. So because we recognize that we have 12 months in one year, and according to the prompt, we have six ft of growth per year, We would take 12 months divided by six ft and say that therefore approximately every two months We have one ft of growth instantly. And so the best answer choice to complete this example would be choice D which states that the tree will grow one ft in an instant approximately every two months. So these are final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
