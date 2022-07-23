Chapter 6, Problem 25a
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.
It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?
If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?
(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?