Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 94a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 94a

Bohr's model can be used for hydrogen-like ions—ions that have only one electron, such as He+ and Li2+. (a) Why is the Bohr model applicable to He+ ions but not to neutral He atoms?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below statements is a true statement. At a glance for all of our answer choices. They're all in regards to the Bohr model and we should recall that the Bohr model is used for hydrogen like atoms or rather ions we should say. And in this case, what hydrogen like means is having at least one electron. So looking at statement A it says that the Bohr model is applicable to helium because it is a hydrogen like ion, we would recognize helium on our periodic table with the atomic number two. So we would recall that atomic number can be represented by the symbol Z. So we would say that Z equals two and so therefore we have two electrons in helium. So we would rule out choice A because it's not applicable to the Bohr model, it's not like helium or hydrogen. Sorry. So moving on to statement B, it says that the Bohr model is applicable to lithium because it's a hydrogen like ion. When we think of lithium on the periodic table, we would find it in group one A. And we would see that it has the atomic number or Z value equal to three, which would correspond to three electrons for the neutral atom lithium. And so because it does not have one electron like hydrogen, we would also rule out statement B because it's not a true statement, it's a false statement just like statement A. So moving on to statement see it says that the Bohr model is applicable to the lithium two plus carry on because it is a hydrogen like ion, we should recall that having a carry on charge means we lose that number of electrons. So because we have a two plus charge on this carry on from our three electrons in a neutral atom of lithium we would lose to. And so that would leave us with one electron, which is equivalent to the one electron in a hydrogen atom. And so because this is or this matches up with the one electron in a hydrogen atom. This would be a true statement. And so we can consider choice. See a good anti choice. Moving onto choice D. We have the Bohr model is only applicable to the hydrogen atom. We know that this is not true because it's applicable to any ion that is hydrogen like meaning it will have one electron. And so that means that choice C is the only true statement. So it's our final answer for this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Paschen series are observed.

757
views
Textbook Question

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Paschen series—those for which ni = 4, 5, and 6.

710
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12

1452
views
Textbook Question

As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?

478
views
Textbook Question
Consider the discussion of radial probability functions in 'A Closer Look' in Section 6.6. (a) What is the difference between the probability density as a function of r and the radial probability function as a function of r ?
389
views
Textbook Question

The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?

401
views