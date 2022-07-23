Chapter 6, Problem 93e

Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12

