Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 93e
Chapter 6, Problem 93e

Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12

Hello everyone in this video. We're given a set of these quantum numbers here and we're trying to see if it's possible for a hydrogen atom. So there may be some rules, some guidelines that your professor or textbook has given to you to kind of figure out the quantum number. And let's see here. So I'm going to go ahead and use those to go ahead and see if this is possible for our hydrogen atom. So first number that we see here is and it goes to four. So N is our principal quantum number Pete. And the principle quantum number easier ranges from one through infinity. And as you can see here that are four is definitely going to be in within this range. So this is okay then next we go ahead and look at the next value which is L equals to zero. So our L value is going to be our angular momentum quantum number and this can usually range from zero Through N -1. In our case N is four. So this will be from 0 to 4 -1 which is three. And as you can see here, Ellie goes to zero definitely fits within this range. This is okay. Still their next we look at our M. L. Number Which they have given to us as positive one. So the ml number is the magnetic quantum number and this can usually range from negative elm to positive girl. In our case here we said the L- 10. So just be from 0 to positive zero. And as we know zero doesn't really have a negative or positive value. So the ml will just usually or can be zero. Let's check back. We're given the ml equals two plus one. But we said that the Range can only be zero so these do not match and this is incorrect. Okay, now moving on to the last one, the M. S. Value which you give to us as -1. So M. S. Is actually the spin number and that doesn't need to be dependent on any of these values. That can either be negative half or plus half, which this is negative half. And that is okay. So to answer the first part of the question. No, this is not possible. So let's actually go ahead and write that. So one so you can see this set is not possible or a hydrogen title And part two is saying if it's not correct, which is not to correct it. So we said the end it was forest correct. Let's go down a little bit actually. Okay, so we said the end he goes four is not correct or is correct. The L. E goes to zero is okay. And the M. L. Is our problem. So how do we fix this? We said it can only equal to zero and so this is incorrect and zero will be our correct. And so so let's go ahead and write that down zero and then M. S. Is okay. So keep that as is as negative one half. So make your hand highlight that. So this will be the answer to our first part that this is not possible for Sergeant Adam. Number two is our correct set for the Hydra. All right, thank you all so much for watching.
