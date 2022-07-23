Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th Edition Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms Problem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36

Classify each of the following statements as either true or false: (a) A hydrogen atom in the n = 3 state can emit light at only two specific wavelengths (b) a hydrogen atom in the n = 2 state is at a lower energy than one in the n = 1 state (c) the energy of an emitted photon equals the energy difference of the two states involved in the emission.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine whether the statement is true or false. The statement says that when the hydrogen atom is in the N equals four Shell or energy level, light can only be emitted in three particular wavelengths. So the key word in this question is the term emitted and we want to recall that an electron emission is where we go from a higher energy level to a lower energy level or shell. So because we know that the hydrogen atom is in the fourth energy level or shell, we would have the following emissions possible where we go from The 4th energy level down to the 3rd energy level. We would also have possible the Transition from the 4th energy level down to the second energy level and then the third possible emission we would have is from the fourth energy level to the first energy level. And so therefore we would agree with this statement because we have three possible emissions total. And so our final answer for this example is that this is a true statement. So true is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video
