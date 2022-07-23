Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 37b

Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm

Hey everyone in this example, it says that an electron in a hydrogen atom goes from an orbit of radius being at 0.371 nanometers, 2.9 to 3 nanometers. We need to determine whether energy is going to be emitted or absorbed for this hydrogen atom. So what we should recognize is from the prompt. We have went from a smaller orbit of the radius for our hydrogen atom to a larger orbit of radius for our hydrogen atom. And we want to recall that the higher the orbit of radius of an atom, this will correspond to our electron moving away from our nucleus, which will therefore lead to energy being absorbed. And so our final answer is that energy is going to be absorbed because we have now a larger atomic or larger orbit of radius At .923 nm. So energy being absorbed is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
