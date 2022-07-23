Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 37b
Chapter 6, Problem 37b

Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Levels in Hydrogen

In a hydrogen atom, electrons occupy specific energy levels, which correspond to distinct orbits around the nucleus. The energy of these levels is quantized, meaning electrons can only exist in certain states. The radius of these orbits is directly related to the energy level; as the radius decreases, the energy of the electron increases.
Hydrogenation Reactions

Photon Emission and Absorption

When an electron transitions between energy levels, it either emits or absorbs a photon, which is a particle of light. If an electron moves to a lower energy level, it emits energy in the form of a photon; conversely, if it moves to a higher energy level, it absorbs energy. The energy of the photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels.
Gamma Emission

Rydberg Formula

The Rydberg formula allows for the calculation of the wavelengths of light emitted or absorbed during electronic transitions in hydrogen. It relates the wavelengths to the principal quantum numbers of the initial and final energy levels. This formula is essential for predicting the energy changes associated with electron transitions and understanding the spectral lines of hydrogen.
Skeletal Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Does the hydrogen atom 'expand' or 'contract' when an electron is excited from the n = 1 state to the n = 3 state?

Textbook Question

Classify each of the following statements as either true or false: (a) A hydrogen atom in the n = 3 state can emit light at only two specific wavelengths (b) a hydrogen atom in the n = 2 state is at a lower energy than one in the n = 1 state (c) the energy of an emitted photon equals the energy difference of the two states involved in the emission.

Textbook Question

Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (a) from n = 3 to n = 2

Textbook Question

Indicate whether energy is emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen: (a) from n = 2 to n = 3

Textbook Question

(a) Using Equation 6.5, calculate the energy of an electron in the hydrogen atom when n = 3 and when n = 6. Calculate the wavelength of the radiation released when an electron moves from n = 6 to n = 3. when n = 6

Textbook Question

The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (a) Which of the following is the best explanation of why the lines with nf = 3 are not observed in the visible portion of the spectrum: (i) Transitions to nf = 3 are not allowed to happen, (ii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the infrared portion of the spectrum, (iii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum, or (iv) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons that are at exactly the same wavelengths as those to nf = 2.

