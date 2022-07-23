Chapter 6, Problem 40b2
Consider a transition of the electron in the hydrogen atom from n = 8 to n = 3. (b) Will the light be absorbed or emitted?
Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom shown here, labeled A, B, and C. (b) Calculate the energy of the photon emitted for each transition.
Calculate the energy of the photon emitted for transition C.
Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom shown here, labeled A, B, and C. (c) Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for each transition. Do any of these transitions lead to the emission of visible light? If so which one(s)?
Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for transition B.
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (a) What is the wavelength of wave A?
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (b) What is the frequency of wave A?
The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (a) What is the wavelength of such a sound wave?