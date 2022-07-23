Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (a) from n = 3 to n = 2 (c) an electron adds to the H+ ion and ends up in the n = 2 shell?
(a) Using Equation 6.5, calculate the energy of an electron in the hydrogen atom when n = 3 and when n = 6. Calculate the wavelength of the radiation released when an electron moves from n = 6 to n = 3.
Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm
Indicate whether energy is emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen: (a) from n = 2 to n = 3 (c) from the n = 9 to the n = 6 state.
(b) Is this line in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
Consider a transition of the electron in the hydrogen atom from n = 8 to n = 3. (b) Will the light be absorbed or emitted?
The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (a) Which of the following is the best explanation of why the lines with nf = 3 are not observed in the visible portion of the spectrum: (i) Transitions to nf = 3 are not allowed to happen, (ii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the infrared portion of the spectrum, (iii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum, or (iv) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons that are at exactly the same wavelengths as those to nf = 2.