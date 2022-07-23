Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom In a hydrogen atom, electrons occupy discrete energy levels, denoted by the principal quantum number 'n'. The energy of an electron in a given level can be calculated using the formula E_n = -13.6 eV/n², where E_n is the energy in electron volts and n is the principal quantum number. Higher values of n correspond to higher energy levels, and the energy becomes less negative as n increases.

Photon Emission and Wavelength When an electron transitions between energy levels, it can emit or absorb a photon, which corresponds to the energy difference between the two levels. The energy of the emitted photon can be calculated using the equation ΔE = E_initial - E_final. The wavelength of the emitted radiation can then be determined using the equation λ = hc/ΔE, where h is Planck's constant and c is the speed of light.